KANKAKEE — Lloyd Holdman passed away peacefully Monday (Feb. 21, 2022) at the age of 70.

Lloyd was born in the community of America, Ill., on Dec. 12, 1951, the son of Mary Margaret Mabrey and John Holdman. His parents preceded him in death.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Albert, Pat and Joe Holdman; his brother-in-law, Harlan Cobb; and his stepson, Darryl Jennings.

Lloyd is survived by his loving wife, Judy Holdman.

He is also lovingly remembered by his siblings, Mary Jane Cobb and Billy Holdman (Debra); his children, Christine Hager, Rick Jennings, Terry Jennings (Sheryl), Stacie Blair (Donald) and Tabitha Haverstick; along with seven grandchildren and his great-grandchild.

Lloyd will always be remembered as a kind, generous, loving and strong-willed man.

Visitation will be from noon on Saturday, Feb. 26, until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Jensen funeral home, Kankakee.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.