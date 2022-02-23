Diana Zavala

MOMENCE — Diana Mae Zavala, 66, was born June 3, 1955, in Chicago Heights. On the early morning of Thursday (Feb. 17, 2022), Diana passed away at her home in Momence, surrounded by her loving husband of 35 years, Victor Zavala, the biggest piece of her heart, her loving daughter, Victoria Zavala, and with the special care of her nieces, Jessica Andrade, Tiffany Garduno and Chloe Boyd.

Diana lived a long, beautiful and happy life. She enjoyed going with her daughter to all their special places, the movies, going out to eat and driving and shopping in Chicago. She also loved to play cards with family, especially “Spin to Win.”

She was loved by many people and had one of the biggest and most loving hearts. She would be the first to help anyone, no matter the time or cost.

Diana will be forever missed by her siblings, Jose (Donna) Lopez, Ernesto (Shirley) Lopez, Guadalupe (Michael) Gresens, Suzanna (Ricardo) Berrones, Nicholas Lopez, Adelmira Castillo, Joey Lopez and James (Susan) Lopez. Also in life, Diana held close to her heart all seven nephews, nine nieces, 22 great-nephews, 11 great-nieces, her uncle Jimmy and cousins in Texas.

She would like to let everyone know that her work here on earth is done. Diana received a call, a sort of offer she could not refuse, an appointment with God. This assignment came with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with the family she has not seen in a long time — her loving parents, Jose and Suzanne Lopez; her younger brother, Rene L. Lopez; her two sisters, Doris Mate and Delfina Alvarado; and her two loving sons, Jesus Zepeda and Guadalupe Zavala.

In remembrance of Diana, family and friends will pray her favorite prayer, Psalms 23.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

A celebration of life Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence. A reception will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, in St. Patrick’s Gym.

Please sign her online guestbook at cotterfh.com.