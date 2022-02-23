Brian Benoit

GIBSON CITY — Brian J. Benoit, 64, of Gibson City, passed away Saturday (Feb. 19, 2022) at his home.

He was born March 28, 1957, in Kankakee, the son of Edwin and Maxine Martin Benoit, and grew up in the Village of St. George. Brian married Anna Marie DeLahr on Dec. 23, 1978, in Watseka.

Brian always prioritized family first. Surviving are his wife, Anna Benoit, of Gibson City; two sons, John B. Benoit, of Watseka, and Gregory J. and Lisa Benoit, of Bloomington; one daughter, Claire M. Benoit, of Springfield; six grandchildren, Cloey and Melanie Kantzioris, Lukean and Rebecca Benoit, and Lily and Charlotte Benoit; eight sisters, Carolyn and Patrick Monahan, of Concord, Calif., Mary and Larry McTaggart, of Gilman, Suzanne and Vernon Savoie, of Vienna, Va., Dolores Benoit, of Hoffman Estates, Christine and Dan Hayes of Clayton, Mo., Linda and William Hardy, of Springfield, Donna and Shandy Hussman, of Franklin, Tenn., and Diane and Daniel Hoyt, of Cartersville, Ga.; three brothers, Martin and Julie Benoit, of Springfield, Vincent and Chris Benoit, of Kankakee, and Joel and Peggy Benoit, of Springfield; mother-in-law, Carolyn DeLahr, of Watseka; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Brian served his community as a state trooper. For many years, he was a master sergeant and crash reconstructionist by day, and a farmer with his father by night. The combination of these two passions inspired him to start the F.A.R.M. program through the Illinois State Police to improve safety for drivers regarding slow-moving vehicles. He was active in multiple charities, with a focus on lifting up impoverished communities. His favorite charities aided children, especially the Shriner’s Hospital.

Preceding him in death were his parents; grandparents; and one niece, Bridget Benoit.

Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at St. George Catholic Church, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Inurnment will follow in St. George Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital or to charities of the donor’s choice.

