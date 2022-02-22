Norman Benjamin

WABASH, Ind. — Norman Lee Benjamin, 75, of Wabash, Ind., passed away at 11:44 p.m., Friday (Feb. 18, 2022) at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind.

He was born Dec. 26, 1946, in Kankakee, the son of LeRoy and Violet (Mook) Benjamin.

Norm was a 1965 graduate of Kankakee High School.

He married Elizabeth Nelda Ann “Betty” Boudreau, in Bourbonnais, on April 26, 1969. She passed away Jan. 28, 2020.

Norm was part owner and president of Bulldog Battery in Wabash, from 1985 until his retirement in 2018.

He was a member of the St. Bernard Catholic Church in Wabash, the American Wood Turners Association of America and the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed woodworking and building H.O. scale model railroads.

Surviving are two sons, Dennis L. Benjamin and Walter C. Benjamin, both of Wabash.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, David Benjamin.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Inc., 1241 Manchester Ave., Wabash, Ind., with a Rosary service at 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 25, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Levi Nkwocha officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Lawns Cemetery, Wabash.

