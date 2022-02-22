Merritt Hansen

CHEBANSE — Merritt D. Hansen, 89, of Chebanse, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 16, 2022) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born March 4, 1932, in Chebanse, the son of Oscar F. and June O. (Brenneisen) Hansen. His parents preceded him in death. Merritt married Sally J. Jardis on March 4, 1962, in San Diego, Calif. She preceded him in death June 18, 2009. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Meredith; two brothers, Dick and Harry; two sisters, Sandy and Darlene; two sisters-in-law, Gwen and Verna; and two brothers-in-law, John Cox and William Beck.

Surviving are one stepdaughter, Laurie (Shane) Sheets, of Michigan; his special friend, Maude Thompson, of Chebanse; five sisters, Marilyn Yohnka, of Chebanse, Carolyn Cox, of Chebanse, Bobby (John) Gray, of Ashkum, Susan (David) Larsen, of Chebanse, and Peggy (Bill) Mattox, of Clifton; one brother, Jack (Martha) Hansen, of Chebanse; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Merritt served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict in the 758th AC&W Radar.

He was a former mayor of Chebanse and worked at Hansen’s Window Coverings for 19 years.

Merritt was a member of the Chebanse American Legion and enjoyed playing cards.

Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse, with the Rev. Marsha Collins officiating. Graveside military rites will be provided by the Chebanse American Legion.

Memorials may be made to the Otto Township Fire Department.

