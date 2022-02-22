Frank Barbieri

CHEBANSE — Frank Louis Barbieri, 83, of Chebanse, passed away Thursday (Feb. 17, 2022) at his home.

Frank was born May 11, 1938, in Kankakee, the son of Francisco Pietro and Mary Angela (Costi) Barbieri. He married Sharron Rose Brenneisen on May 23, 1959, in Kankakee. She survives.

In addition to his wife, Sharron Barbieri, of Chebanse, he is survived by three daughters, Linda (Gary) Seedorf, of Chebanse, Cheryl Goodrich (Tim Hamilton), of Kankakee, and Paula (Todd) Schoon, of Easley, S.C.; one son, Edward Barbieri, of Chebanse; one brother, Jerome “Jerry” Barbieri, of St. Anne; nine grandchildren, Lynn (Jimmy) Martin, Stephen (Samantha) Barbieri, Gary Barbieri (Becky Potts), Veronica (Dakotah) Eitel, Sherylynn Lafond (Jermaine Mason), Brandon Schoon (Peyton McCarthy), Nathan Schoon (Sarah Domkowski), Dylan Heil and Devon Barbieri; three stepgrandchildren; 11 stepgreat-grandchildren; two stepgreat-great-grandchildren; and five nieces, Diana Wood, Laurie Barbieri, Raelene Hill, Dorinda Allen and Evelina Connor.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one son, Harold Barbieri; two sisters-in-law, Janice Barbieri and Myrtle Hill; one brother-in-law, Lester Hill; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ivis and Edward Brenneisen.

Frank was of the Catholic faith.

He served on the Chebanse Village Board, was a member of the Otto Township Fire Department, and helped operate Barberry Acres Mobile Home Park.

Frank worked at Mortell Company in Kankakee, for more than 30 years. His retirement consisted of many enjoyable hours with his wife and family. Frank loved to be outside and enjoyed tending the garden and flower beds and keeping the birds and flowers watered. Frank enjoyed family get-togethers with his children and grandchildren, playing yard games, spending one-on-one time with everyone, and he enjoyed taking walks around Perry Farm. He enjoyed many hours of playing the accordion, having taken lessons as a young man and continuing to play even as Alzheimer’s set in.

He and his wife purchased their house 59 years ago in Chebanse, and remodeled the house from studs and joists to the beautiful home it is today. Frank was a self-taught handyman. He loved to fix and repair things, and this led to many hours of home repairs, remodeling and improvements in the house. He was forever finding something that needed to be fixed or repaired, even if the rest of the family could find no reason for the repair. He just loved to be busy.

Frank was a very giving man of his time and attention, and the family valued his assistance and input in all home remodeling situations. As each grandchild and great-grandchild grew to adulthood, Frank loved to spend quality time with them all. He enjoyed the different personalities of all the kids and truly enjoyed the times they had together.

He was a very strong man in life, figuratively and literally. His children have fond memories of trying to pry his hands open and the genuine laughter as he defeated them time and again. He was a true caretaker of his family, working two jobs for a while and then coming home to repair whatever home appliance needed attention, and he was very conscientious of the environment, spending many hours keeping a compost pile, recycling and reusing as much as possible.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, until the 7:30 p.m. memorial service at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with Chad McGinnis officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse.

Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice.

Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.