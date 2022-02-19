Susann Garrett

KANKAKEE — Susann “Momma Sue” Garrett, 70, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Feb. 17, 2022) in Kankakee.

She was born May 14, 1951, in Kankakee, the daughter of Billie and Dorine (Falkenhan) Eldred.

Susann was a chef. She enjoyed gardening, baking and crafting. Sue loved cookouts and summer night parties at the tiki bar. She adored her grand dogs. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sue loved to flex her muscles.

She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Kankakee.

Surviving are two sons, John and Jennifer Garrett, of Kankakee, and Rusty and Victoria Garrett, of Chebanse; one daughter, Sarah Garrett-Sedlock and Frank Sedlock, of Kankakee; nine grandchildren, Katie Garrett, Carly Garrett, Jonathan Hopkins, Anastasia Garrett, Nathaniel Garrett, Kaison Garrett, Mike Raines, Amber Raines and Don Raines Jr.; seven great-grandchildren, Noah Viguerie, Carson Sylvester, Raelynn Sylvester, Oakley Sylvester, Jaxx Sylvester, Mavrick Reyling and Ellis Reyling; four sisters and one brother-in-law, Sharon and Bruce Powell, of Bradley, Shirley Dillon, of Alabama, Shelly McIntosh, of Alabama, and Sandy Hanna, of California; two brothers and five sisters-in-law, Nick and Rosie Eldred, of Bourbonnais, Peter Eldred, of Bradley, Pat Eldred, of Arizona, Candy Eldred, of Montana, Cindy Eldred, of Kankakee, and Lynn Eldred, of Wilmington; and her beloved grand dogs, Sophie, Lily, Alice, Clementine and Cohen.

Preceding her in death were her parents; four brothers, Bill Eldred, Rob Eldred, Carl Eldred and Rich Eldred; one sister, Jackie Eldred; one grandchild, Taylor Raines; one great-grandchild, Liam Viguerie; and grand dog, Marley.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no public services. A celebration of life will be on her birthday, May 14, 2022.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

