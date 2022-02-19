BOURBONNAIS — Peggy Lecour, 89, passed peacefully Tuesday (Feb. 15, 2022) at Citadel of Bourbonnais residence home. She will be remembered as a woman who loved life, a talented artist and loyal friend.

Born Margaret Ann Randles on April 13, 1932, in Kankakee; she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, L. Paul Lecour Jr.; her parents, Katherine Doolin Randles and Marshall A. Randles; and brother, Richard M. Randles.

Mrs. Lecour attended St. Patricks High School and graduated from Kankakee High School. She lived on the East Coast for many years, working in the men’s fashion industry in New York City before marrying Lecour and relocating to Peoria.

Surviving are her son, W. David Hammond, of Vermont; and daughter, Peggy Ann Swanlund, of California; three grandchildren, Nierika Hammond Nims and Julian Hammond, both of Massachusetts, and John Swanlund, of California; great-granddaughter, Maya Nims, of Massachusetts; two brothers, James M. Randles, of Virginia, and Lawrence R. Randles, of New York; a sister, Mary Lu Laffey, of Michigan; and many nieces and nephews.

In Peoria, Mrs. Lecour was active as a performer and supporter of Peoria Players Theatre and Corn Stock Theatre. She celebrated her 60th birthday by signing up for tap dance lessons and enrolling in art extension classes at Bradley University. It was there that she rekindled her desire to paint and realized her watchwords would become

“Color is joy.” Drawing inspiration from the Impressionists, she found subjects in her garden, her home and from places she and her husband discovered while traveling across the country and around the world.

Active with the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County, Mrs. Lecour served on its board of directors. In 2017, she was honored with the organization’s Outstanding Member Award. She was elected both secretary and vice president of the Kankakee Art League. Her work appeared at the Kankakee County Historical Society Museum, Strawberry Festivals, Wright in Kankakee events at the Bradley House and annual Arts & Crafts Strolls. One-woman shows spotlighted her work at Iroquois County Old Courthouse Museum, Watseka, the Gretchen Charlton Art Gallery, Kankakee and at The Merchandise Mart in Chicago.

A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Cremation rites were accorded by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army

