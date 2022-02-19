Norman Bettenhausen

DANFORTH — Norman “Happy” Bettenhausen, 97, of Danforth, and formerly of Manteno, Frankfort and Tinley Park, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 15, 2022) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.

He was born Oct. 28, 1924, in Breman Township, the son of John and Cora (Bormet) Bettenhausen. His parents preceded him in death. Norman married Dorothy (Devalk) on June 17, 1944, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tinley Park. She preceded him in death.

Happy worked for Phillips Chevrolet for more than 40 years.

He actively volunteered musically for many years.

He was the loving father of Larry (the late Edna), Leroy (late Evelyn) and late Leslie (Cindy); dear brother of the late Ruth (late Robert) Courtan and Jean (William) Bradley; and fond brother-in-law of Glen Drechsel. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Prairieview Lutheran Home.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 177 Luther Lane, Frankfort. Interment will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Tinley Park.

