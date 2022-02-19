mary favors

LOWELL, Ind. — Mary A. Favors, 86, of Lowell, Ind., passed away Monday (Feb. 14, 2022) at Franciscan Hospital in Crown Point, Ind.

Mary was born June 26, 1935, in Goreville, the daughter of Horace O. and Mary E. Jackson Green.

She married L. Rae Favors on Nov. 27, 1954. He preceded her in death in March of 2004.

Mrs. Favors retired as manager from GNB Employees Credit Union in 2000, after 13 years of service. She had also been employed for 15 years at A.O. Smith Credit Union.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Mary was an active member of the Red Hat Society and the Tuesday Book Review Club. She also enjoyed golfing.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Sandra Favors, of Lowell, Ind.; her grandchildren, Jason and Ashley Favors, Mary J. and Adam Bodin, Michelle and Themi Hatzis, Nichole and Brad Jensen, Amanda and Rob Parchim, and Colin Foley; great-grandchildren, Connor, Taylor, Kaydence, Emma, Jason Jr., Rebecca, Nicholas, Zachary, McKinley and Mason; and one sister, Virginia Hutchinson, of Mt. Vernon (age 103).

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Linda Foley; one son, Charles “Chuck” Favors; and her parents.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, until the noon memorial service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating.

Inurnment will follow in Bonfield Cemetery in Bonfield.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.