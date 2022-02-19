Jay LaMore

BOURBONNAIS — Jay Francis LaMore, 85, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 16, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Sept. 5, 1936, in Rockville Township, the son of Jerome and Orrel (Beutien) LaMore. Jay married Elizabeth “Betty” Faxon on Nov. 26, 1955, at St. Joseph Church in Manteno.

Jay graduated in 1955 from Manteno High School.

He was an IBEW Local 176 electrician for 38 years.

Jay served as a Village of Bourbonnais Board Trustee for two years, was a member of the American Legion, and enjoyed being an ISHA official for many years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, VFW and Moose Lodge.

He loved traveling to Europe, bowling, golfing and swimming.

Jay was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served from 1956 until 1958.

He was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, and served as a sacristan and on the Parish council.

Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” LaMore; his children, Jerry LaMore, of Austin, Texas, Steve (Ginger) LaMore, of Longview, Texas, Dan (Beth) LaMore, of Hoffman Estates, Michelle (John) Azzarelli, of Kankakee, and Denise LaMore, of Laredo, Texas; five grandchildren, Meghan (Kevin) Brown, Ryan (Jessica) LaMore, Nicholas LaMore, Aubrey LaMore and Braden LaMore; four stepgrandchildren, Samantha and Matt Levy, Lauren and Brad Johnson, Alyssa and Nick Bond, and Katelin Azzarelli; his siblings, including his twin sister, Joy (Jim) Booth, of Monee, Barbara LaMore Marcotte, of Manteno, OraLee O’Keefe, of Manteno, Darrell (Patsy) LaMore, of Manteno, Rondy (Annette) LaMore, of Manteno, Mary LaMore, of Manteno, and Verne (Lori) LaMore, of Manteno; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; stepfather, Robert Lehnig; his brothers, Lonnie LaMore and Mickey LaMore; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Warren and Rose Faxon.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church for Masses in his honor or to the wishes of the family.

