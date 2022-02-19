Floyd Franklin

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Floyd Delano Franklin, 87, of Prescott, Ariz., and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away the morning of Feb. 11, 2022, at Dignity Health Hospital in Prescott. He was lovingly surrounded by both his daughters and son-in-law.

He was born Jan. 29, 1935, in Bellflower, the son of Lawrence and Vorda Polson-Franklin. He was the 10th of 13 children and was raised on the family farm in Bellflower.

From 1957 to 1959, he was in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. He served in the Reserve through 1963, when he was honorably discharged. He was decorated as a Rifle Sharp Shooter and with a Good Conduct Medal.

On Dec. 31, 1961, he married Mary Lou Wolf. They were married for nine years.

He married Dorothy Perkins in 1978; and divorced in 1997.

Floyd retired from General Foods in 1990. In 2000, he moved to Buford, Ga., and lived there with his daughter, Laurie, until June of 2017. At that time, they both moved back to Bourbonnais, after his first wife and good friend, Mary, died.

In December of 2018, he had a stroke. In February of 2019, he and his daughter, Laurie, went to live with his other daughter and her husband, Dusty and Dee, in Prescott, Ariz. In March of 2020, he went to live at Good Samaritan Society Long-Term Care. He was their “social butterfly.” Even though he couldn’t speak well from his stroke, he loved to smile and laugh. He zipped around on his walker, partaking in most all activities and was well-cared for and loved by all — staff and residents. Two weeks after his 87th birthday, his heart gave out. He passed peacefully and painlessly.

He loved fishing and riding motorcycles in his earlier years. Floyd loved gardening, especially taking care of his tomatoes, and working outside in the yard. He wanted to keep busy, by mowing his half acre lot and taking on odd jobs after his retirement, such as painting and delivery jobs. He enjoyed watching TV, particularly the news, and especially watching his life-long favorite sports team, the Chicago Cubs. He and the family were so grateful he got to see them win a World Series in 2016.

Surviving are his two daughters, Laurie Franklin and Dusty Spitler (Dee), of Prescott, Ariz.; son, Todd Franklin (Stephanie), of Buford, Ga., son, Jeff Bressner (Mary), of Bradley; stepdaughter, Connie Rogers, of Bourbonnais; and stepson, Dana Giusto, of Long Beach, Calif.; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Junior (Lana), of Fisher, and Bobby (Barbara), of Rantoul; and a sister, Joan (Bubby), of Fisher.

Preceding him in death were his parents; three brothers and six sisters.

A celebration of life will is tentatively scheduled for approximately 2 p.m. June 11, 2022, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Bradley, (time and exact date to be determined). A military flag presentation will be conducted as well, during that time.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or National Stroke Association.