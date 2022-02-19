donald papineau

KANKAKEE — Donald A. Papineau, 91, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 15, 2022) in Kankakee.

He was born Oct. 30, 1930, in Kankakee, the son of Arthur and Blanche LaFlamme Papineau.

Donald married Juanita Bowers on June 23, 1951. She preceded him in death Sept. 3, 2021.

He had been a truck driver for Azzarelli’s for 30 years.

Donald was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed small engine repair, fixing and selling lawn mowers and traveling to Las Vegas.

He was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and St. John Paul II – West Campus, both in Kankakee.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Carla Papineau, of Kankakee; one granddaughter, Leann and Bill Mikeska, of Fairbury; two great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Bernice Papineau, of Herscher.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Arthur Papineau; three brothers, Albert Papineau, Lawrence Papineau and Leonard Papineau; and two sisters, Dolores Papineau and Darlene Dauphin.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Charles Wheeler officiating. Private interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

