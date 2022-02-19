Clarence Paris

BOURBONNAIS — Clarence Grattan “Doc” Paris, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Feb. 14, 2022) at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Doc retired from the Assembly Plant at Ford Motor Co. in April of 2001. He was a member of Sheet Metal Local 265 and 551.

He was born Oct 31, 1934, in Galatia, the son of Ivan S. and Bertha (Cannon) Paris.

First and foremost, Doc loved the Lord and his life reflected this love. He deeply loved his family and enjoyed most when they were all together sharing a meal and conversation.

He never met a stranger. Every new person he came across was just a friend he hadn’t met yet. He could converse with anyone, anywhere.

Throughout his life, he had many interests that were all pursued with fervor: Flying, fishing, camping, making metal artwork, building furniture and doing carpentry. The family is blessed with many things that are being used that were made with his own hands. He was a man who believed that, if someone built it, he could build it or make it as well.

Formerly a member of two gospel singing groups, there was always a song in his heart and on his lips. Car trips were filled with full family singing performances. He was always singing, but he loved to play the guitar and piano as well.

He was a man of many talents, who used them for the glory of God, and for the good of his family and friends whenever they needed them.

Surviving is the love of his life, his wife, Phyllis Webb Paris, whom he married Sept. 10, 1955, in Kankakee. They were happily married for 66 years. He reminded her of his love regularly, a love that still looked as young as when they met.

Also surviving are one daughter, Pamela K. Paris Regel (R. Mark Regel); local grandchildren, Ian (Alison) Regel and Kaeli (Jace) Salm, and six other grandchildren residing elsewhere; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Doris Paris Emery, of Florida; many nieces and nephews; and lifelong childhood friend of 72 years, Juel “Slim” Mandrell, of Benton.

Preceding him in death were his parents; six brothers; one sister; and one son, C. Kevin Paris, who passed away in 2011.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, until the 3 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

The Rev. Sam Goebel, of River Valley Christian Fellowship, will officiate the service.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

