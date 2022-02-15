Death notices: Feb. 15, 2022

<strong>Death notice</strong>

<strong>Tabytha Dunigan</strong>, 76, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (Feb. 12, 2022) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Past services</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Catheryn C. Feller,</strong> 90, of Watseka, were held Feb. 10 at the First Christian Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Wayne Meyer officiating. Catheryn passed away Jan. 31, 2022. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka. Pallbearers were Skyler and Dan Feller, John and Jason Smith, Jim Wallace and Mike Stephens.

Funeral services for <strong>Glen L. Madsen</strong>, 95, of Bourbonnais, were held Jan. 24 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Glen passed away Jan. 20, 2022. Entombment was in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.

Funeral services for <strong>Jerome Otto Ruder</strong>, 97, of Herscher, were held Jan. 29 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Most Reverend Bishop Joseph Santay SSPV officiating. Jerome passed away Jan. 24, 2022. Interment was in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Herscher. Pallbearers were Len and Robert Winnicki, Mark Carter, John Gobby, Scott Kyrouac and Todd Ruder.

Funeral services for <strong>Genevieve Woodrich</strong>, 92, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 28 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Jim Harkins officiated. Genevieve passed away Jan. 20, 2022. Interment was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.