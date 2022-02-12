Ruth Balgeman

KANKAKEE — On Feb. 3, 2022, Ruth Mary Balgeman, age 96, left this earth to join her husband, Eldon Balgeman, in the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Ruth was born June 28, 1925, in Stratton, Colo., the daughter of Rev. Christian and Mary (Streit) Adam.

In her early years, she lived in the states of Wyoming, New Mexico, Texas and Michigan. Later, she resided in Chicago and Momence, before settling in Kankakee. Ruth graduated from Kankakee High School, received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Concordia University, and also a Master of Arts degree from Governors State University. She began her teaching career at Salem Lutheran School in Homewood, before going to St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Kankakee, to teach a combined class of third-, fourth- and fifth-graders.

She married Eldon Balgeman, from Herscher, on Dec. 27, 1947, and soon thereafter took an extended leave to raise their five sons.

Upon returning to St. Paul’s, she went on to teach second-grade for a combined total of 30 years, and also to direct the Cherub Choir, which she truly loved.

In her spare time, she taught private piano lessons. As a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church for more than 70 years, she served on numerous committees, including the Human Care Board and Food Pantry.

Surviving are her sons, Donald (Gloria), of St. Charles, William (Kim), of Kankakee, Robert (Karen), of Johnson Creek, Wis., Thomas (Beth), of New Berlin, Wis., and Timothy (Robin), of Davenport, Fla.; along with 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Eldon; stillborn daughter, Mary; her parents, Rev. Christian and Mary Adam; siblings, Martha Gronewold, Esther Adam, and Paul Adam; and one daughter-in-law, Deborah (Glammeyer) Balgeman.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 348 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Interment will follow in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Bonfield.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church’s food pantry or building fund.

Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.