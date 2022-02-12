Nora Thomason

BOURBONNAIS — Nora Lee Thomason, 76, a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away Feb. 6, 2022.

Her devoted husband of 53 years was by her side when she passed away at Loyola University Medical Center, the same hospital where she received a second chance at life eight years ago through the gift of a double lung transplant.

Surviving are her husband, Richard; son, Patrick and daughter, Kristen; sister, Betty and her husband, Swede; sister, Patricia and her husband, Ray; sister, Judy; sister-in-law, Cindy; nieces and nephews, Bryan, Kathy, Beth Ann, Lynn and Jeff, along with their spouses, children and grandchildren; and Carol and the Bunko gang in Battle Creek, Mich., whom she cherished.

Nora was born in 1945 in Kankakee, where she was a graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School. She briefly attended nursing school until medical issues derailed her career ambitions. Her desire to care for others was eventually channeled into raising her children and supporting her husband, whom she met while throwing darts and drinking Brandy at Harry’s Peanut Pub.

While raising her family, she actively participated in their lives. She coached her kids’ sports teams; served as a Girl Scout troop leader; was Room Mother; held leadership roles with the PTA and Junior League; was always present on the sidelines (and cheered the loudest) at hundreds of floor hockey, softball and baseball games; hosted countless guests in her home (including Japanese Olympians who didn’t speak English, but felt welcomed and at ease simply because of Nora’s presence and warmth); and made every holiday special with beautiful décor, delicious meals and moments that turned into cherished memories.

Nora’s work ethic was unmatched. She was a skilled dental assistant, earned Employee of the Month several times while working at Marshall Field’s, and owned R&N Antiques with her husband. She had a nose for a bargain, incredible DIY skills and transformed junk into heirloom treasures. The proceeds from R&N Antiques helped send both of her children to college.

She believed life is better at the lake. Nora spent more than 60 summers on the shores of Lake Minocqua in Northern Wisconsin. She was an outdoor enthusiast, sunshine worshiper, nature lover and adventurer. Nora was a slalom skier, fish slayer and a natural rowboat paddler.

Nora’s most recent passion that made her exceptionally proud was her son’s business venture, Sallet’s Northwood’s Outfitters located in Minocqua. The store is a living tribute to her and all those who love the Northwoods. Her family jokes that she is CEO, creative director and head visual merchandiser. Her window displays rivaled Macy’s. Nora’s customer service beat Neiman’s. For her, working at Sallet’s was a labor of love that brought her endless joy.

A celebration of life will happen this summer Up North at the lake. Her spirit in heaven is happy knowing her body will rest peacefully at the place she considered heaven on earth.

Memorial donations are welcome in Nora’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. As someone who fought a genetic disease her entire life she had great empathy for the young patients at St. Jude’s and admired their courage, strength and unwavering hope.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

