Kathy Quinn

BRADLEY — Kathy J. Quinn, 70, of Bradley, minister’s wife of Rev. John J. Quinn and Mom to Cheryl (Quinn) Hasson and Gregory Quinn, passed away Tuesday (Feb. 8, 2022).

Kathy was born Feb. 13, 1951, in Copiague, N.Y., the daughter of Donald Palk and Katharina Hufnagel Wunsch.

In addition to leaving behind her husband and children, Kathy (Supergranny), left behind her adored grandchildren, Breanne, Olivia, Johnathon and Natalie (Snikelfritz); and a great-grandson. She will also be terribly missed by her brothers and sisters, Elizabeth (Tish) Dethlefsen, Peter Wunsch, Diane Micucci, Jen Katsonlas, Kenneth Palk and Donald Gorst; as well as nieces and nephews. Her dearest friend and partner in crime for almost 60 years, Maria Lane, will also be lost without her.

Kathy has joined her beloved siblings, Thomas Palk, Donald Palk and Betty Anne Staehlin, over the rainbow.

She loved her family and friends and loved nothing better than visiting with them, telling stories and playing games. Kathy was usually designated the “Scorekeeper” and was always the life of the party. She loved children and till the end, spent time reading stories on her front porch to the neighbor kids (in the “’Sac”). Kathy was an avid reader and loved to write. Her favorite books were “As a Man Thinketh” and The Holy Bible. She had a short story published in the Readers Digest and most recently shared a heartwarming story of a Vietnam Veteran she shared letters with when she was 17 years old. Kathy was a loyal friend, trusted confidant and took many secrets with her. Kathy was nicknamed long ago, Dear Abby. She will be deeply missed.

“Finally brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.” ~ Philippians 4:8.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.

