BRADLEY — Deena Donnelly, 48, of Bradley, passed away at her home Wednesday (Feb. 9, 2022).

She was born Dec. 30, 1973, in Kankakee, the daughter of Larry Dean Donnelly and Sandra (Fender) Donnelly, of Chebanse.

Deena attended Clifton Central High School. She loved horses, horseback riding and her dogs. Deena enjoyed planting her vegetable garden and taking long walks along the river observing nature. She was always willing and ready to lend a helpful hand to her friends.

She worked at The Gas Depot, with the Greyhound Department on Route 52 for several years, until a horse riding accident.

Surviving are her daughter, Amanda Hood, of Bradley; her mother, Sandra Donnelly and life partner Richard Whynott, of Otto Township; a sister and brother-in-law, Melinda and Todd and nephew and niece, Seth and Isabel, of Littleton, Colo.; and uncle and aunt, Jerry and Janice Fender, of Bourbonnais.

Preceding her in death were her father, Larry Dean Donnelly; maternal and paternal grandparents; and uncle and aunt, Jim and Linda Senesac.

Per Deena’s request, there will be no services; she is loved and will be greatly missed.