KANKAKEE — It is with deepest sorrow that the family of Danny Graves Jr. announces that on Feb. 3, 2022, Danny, their beloved son and brother, passed away at age 63, following a lengthy battle with cancer. Danny was born May 20, 1958, in Hopkinsville, Ky.

Danny was an All-American athlete. He graduated from Westview High School in 1977. He was a running back and a kicker for the Westview Kayhawks. Danny was known as the “The Golden Toe.” He also played forward on the basketball team and third base on the baseball team. Danny went on to attend Southern Illinois University on a full football scholarship. He was a gentle giant who made family and friends smile and laugh. Danny was a sweet and loving soul. He loved watching and talking about sports.

He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Graves.

Surviving are his mother, Minthie Graves-Van, of Kankakee; his siblings, Tina Letcher and Ex. Gregory, of Kankakee, Anita and Jose Kirk, of Kankakee, and Teresa and Jimmie Jordan, of Seattle, Wash.; one nephew, Antonio Watson; five nieces, Trunita Graves-Williams, Shalayla Letcher, Joza Kirk, Raven Kirk and Jade Jordan; great-nieces, Taiana, Sariyah, Jamiah and Aria; great-nephews, Nhazir, Josiah and Robert; many cousins; and special friend, Felicia.

God saw Danny getting tired, and a cure was not to be, so God put His arms around Danny and whispered, “Come with Me.” It broke his family’s hearts to lose him, but he didn’t go alone, for part of them went with him, the day God took him home.

A celebration of life will be at a later date. Please feel free to send cards and condolences to: Mrs. Teresa Jordan, PO Box 68346, SeaTac, WA 98168.