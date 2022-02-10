Marjorie Legris

BRADLEY — Marjorie Ann (Dilday) Legris, 74, now rests in eternal peace. She passed from this life Tuesday (Feb. 8, 2022) in Bourbonnais.

Margie retired from US West Communications (a telephone company) in 1996, after 31 years of service.

After moving from Arizona back to Illinois, she worked at “Love Store,” a job that she truly enjoyed.

In retirement, she enjoyed her hobbies of reading, shopping and spending time with her family, especially being “Gobby” for her great-nieces and nephews.

Marjorie had been a near lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, where she was baptized, confirmed and married. Later, she taught Sunday school and was part of the alter guild.

Michael Paul Legris took her hand in marriage 55 years ago on New Year’s Eve, after only one month of courtship.

They have two daughters, Amy (Larry) Newton, of Coal City, Ind., and Amanda (Tim Petrusak), of Bradley.

Surviving are her loving husband, adoring daughters and grandchildren, Tom Bedway, Kaeli (Sam) Jones, Elijah Newton and Lyla Petrusak; great-grandchildren, Braeli, Harrison and Wylee Jones; extended grandchildren, James (Ashley)Newton and Aja Newton; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Declan, Knox, Hunter and Jonathan; brothers, Russell (Shari) Dilday, Stanley (Elizabeth) Dilday and George Dilday; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Ralph and Juanita Dilday.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, until the 11:30 a.m. memorial service at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at 348 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

