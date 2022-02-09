Martin 'Marty' Scering

BRADLEY — Martin “Marty” R. Scering, 67, of Bradley, passed away Monday (Feb. 7, 2022) at his home.

Marty was born Sept. 8, 1954, in Thorntown, Ind., the son of Gerald A. and Edna Miller Scering. He had been married to the former Joan Clark.

Marty was a former employee of Kmart and K.C.T.C. in Kankakee.

He graduated from Eastridge High School.

Marty attended the Church of God Worship Center, Bourbonnais.

Surviving are his son, Dale Scering, of Kankakee; two stepdaughters and one stepson-in-law, Nikki (Mark) VanVleck of Kankakee, and Jessica Morphey, of Bradley; six sisters and five brothers-in-law, Roxanne (Bill) Newman, of Mulberry, Ind., Suzie (Ron) Sherrill, of Russellville, Ark., Barbara (Jerry) Johnson, of Fort Wayne, Ind., Ollidene (Jody) and (Paul) Stoops, of Bradley, Colleen (Jon) Stoops, of Aledo, and Janell Barnard, of Cabot, Ark.; three brothers and one sister-in-law, Jimmy Scering, of Mulberry, Ind., Ronald Scering, of Mulberry, Ind., and Sam (Charlotte) Scering, of Scottsdale, Ky.; five grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, including Joshua Stoops, and Daniel (Gloria) Stoops and their daughter, Izzy.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one stepson, Jay Bower; one brother-in-law, Fred Barnard Jr.; and one niece, Lisa Wright.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Wesley Mills officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

