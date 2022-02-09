Jeffrey 'Jeff' Ricketts

KANKAKEE — Jeffrey “Jeff” A. Ricketts, 60, of Kankakee, passed away Jan. 21, 2022.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Rose of Lima Chapel, Kankakee.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Burial will be in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery, St. Anne.

Jeffrey was born Nov. 20, 1961, in Kankakee, the son of Harry Ricketts Jr. and Phyllis (Marcotte) Ricketts.

He graduated from Westview High School in Kankakee.

Jeff was a bartender and manager at the Dam Tap, Kankakee, and worked in construction.

He enjoyed spending time with his many friends and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Surviving are many cherished life-long friends; an aunt, Madeline Bouchard; and several cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Harry and Phyllis Ricketts; and two aunts.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice or to the family’s wishes.