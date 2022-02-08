Nancy Doss

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. — Nancy K. Doss, 85, of Hampstead, N.C., and formerly of Kankakee, and Keokuk, Iowa, passed away Friday (Feb. 4, 2022) at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C.

Nancy was born in Burlington, Iowa, on Feb. 10, 1936, the daughter of Walter J. and Edith F. (Mehmkin) Platte. She grew up in Keokuk, Iowa, and in 1953, she was united in marriage to William R. Doss, in Keokuk, Iowa. He survives.

She started her love for horses at the age of 3 in Keokuk, with the help from her parents. She obtained and trained her own horses and competed with some of the best horses in the Midwest in horse shows, where she reached great success. Nancy was well known in the horse world for her capabilities and was featured in several magazines. Nancy’s love for horses continued when she moved to Kankakee, where her children were raised and schooled. It was in the Kankakee area that she began the family horse breeding operation, Lynn Oak Arabians, achieving high success with her breeding program and helping others to get started on their own.

Nancy moved to Dittmer, Mo., in 1991, to an 18-acre homestead which provided much joy and recreation to all family members. In her free time, Nancy stayed busy planting flowers, gardening, canning, golfing and caring for the horses. She will always be remembered for being a terrific mother, a wonderful wife to Bill and a friend to others. Nancy was always smiling and cheerful and loved by many.

Surviving are her husband, William “Bill” Doss, of Hampstead, N.C.; her son Richard Lee “Rick” (Ali) Doss, of Greensboro, N.C.; her daughter, Kay Lynn (Chris) Cornett, of Fruitport, Mich.; brother, Jim (Marilyn) Platte, of Naperville; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her son, William Ray “Billy” Doss Jr.; and her sister, Sandy Platte.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home in Keokuk, Iowa. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, also at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Keokuk, Iowa.

Memorials may be made to St. Martin’s United Church of Christ, 7890 Dittmer Ridge Road, Dittmer, MO 63023.

Funeral arrangements are by DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home of Keokuk, Iowa.

