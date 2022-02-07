KANKAKEE — Mary Ann Cox, 81, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Feb. 4, 2022) at her home.

Mary Ann was born Sept. 5, 1940, in Clinton, the daughter of Elmer and Ethel Hunt Shepherd.

She married Gerald Cox on Nov. 7, 1959, in Watseka.

Mary Ann was a church secretary at Grace Baptist Church and an administrative assistant at Riverside Medical Center.

She enjoyed quilting and doing genealogy. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Mary Ann was a member of Grace Baptist Church.

Surviving are her husband, Gerald Cox, of Kankakee; one son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Krystal Cox, of Bourbonnais; one daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Rick Lalumendre, of Bourbonnais; one brother, Sonny Shepherd, of Arizona; seven grandchildren, Michael (Monique) Cox, Grant Cox, Janae Cox, Britton Cox, Delaney Cox, Jordan (Rachel) Lalumendre and Emma Lalumendre; and one great-grandson, Elijah.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one sister, Joan Trimble; and one sister-in-law, Charlotte Shepherd.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Dwight Ascher and the Rev. Chad Dalton officiating.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.

Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church or Grace Christian Academy.

