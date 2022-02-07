Adam Ellerman

CHICAGO HEIGHTS — Adam Matthew Ellerman, 35, of Chicago Heights, passed away Jan. 27, 2022, in Chicago Heights.

He was born July 24, 1986. Adam attended Bonfield Grade School and Herscher High School, then graduated from Lincoln-Way East High School in 2005.

For 20 years, Adam pursued a career as an independent wrestler, using the ring name of Adam Evans.

Promotions Adam wrestled in include: Revolution Championship Wrestling, All American Wrestling, Independent Urban Wrestling Alliance, Superstars of Wrestling, Northern Lights Championship Wrestling, Rebels of Wrestling/Titan Pro Wrestling, Powerhouse Pro Wrestling MIAW (WI), Primetime Wrestling and Maniak Enterprise. Adam also teamed up with King Kong Bundy vs. Dinty Stone at the very first Blizzard Brawl. Memories and tributes may be found at WWE Smackdown, WIKI, SLAM, Fandom and more.

Adam worked as a manager at Walmart in Olympia Fields. He was attending Prairie State College, due to graduate in May of 2022.

He always had a bright smile and heart of gold, his prized achievements will be forever cherished by all who knew and loved him.

Surviving are his father, William (Laurie) Ellerman Sr., of Kankakee; his mother, Connie Ellerman, of Chicago Heights; brothers, William Ellerman Jr., of Chicago Heights, and Anthony Ellerman, of Kankakee; sister, Chauna Rivera- (Doug) Gibbs, of Bonfield; nephew, Brayden Schuitema, of Bonfield; grandparents, Edwin and Karen Rogus, of Braidwood; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of Adam’s life will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Woods Funeral Home, 1003 S. Halsted St., Chicago Heights.

