Eleanor Schlaich

HERSCHER — Eleanor Louise Schlaich, 88, of Herscher, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 2, 2022) in Lake Bluff, after a recent decline in health.

Eleanor was born March 23, 1933, in Herscher, the daughter of Joseph A. and Florence M. (Essington) Kroll. She was a graduate of Herscher High School, class of 1950. Eleanor married Oliver A. Schlaich on June 30, 1951, at the Herscher United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death in July of 1987.

Her first job was helping her Dad at Kroll Hardware in Herscher. She was bookkeeper for the Herscher School District for more than 25 years. After her retirement from the school district, she continued to work part-time at numerous banks and financial establishments.

Eleanor was a life-long member of the Herscher United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir for many years. She was a longtime volunteer at Riverside Medical Center. She was also active in the Herscher American Legion Auxillary and the Herscher High School Alumni Association.

She became involved with the Illinois Rural Letter Carriers Auxiliary while her husband was the mail carrier for Herscher. Eleanor remained active after his retirement and death, attending many of the state and national conventions.

Eleanor enjoyed crocheting, doing Suduko puzzles and watching TV. After retirement, she continued to travel, making visits to Cass Lake, Minn., to fish with the Schlaich nephews. Her greatest joy was spending time with family, especially her great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her daughters, Jo Ellen Haag and Judy Hemp, both of Plano, Texas; grandchildren, Jason (Rachel) Haag, of Herscher, Sarah Haag, of Waukegan, Denise Haag, of Longmont, Colo., and Alison (Hemp) Meadows, of Louisville, Colo.; five great-grandchildren, Addison Haag, Josslin Haag, Saxon Meadows, Fletcher Meadows and Oliver Damaschke; sister-in-law, Myra Jean Kroll, nieces, Joyce (Kroll) McCready, Nancy Kroll and Debbie (Kroll) (Mike) Liebendorfer, nephew, Paul (Nancy) Kroll, and great-nieces and nephews; along with many Schlaich nieces and nephews; and special goddaughter, Paula (Shoultz) Schwark.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Oliver; her brother, Paul E. Kroll; and sons-in-law, Donald Haag and Allan Hemp.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Herscher United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Kevin Boesen officiating. Private burial will be in Pilot Center Cemetery, Herscher.

Memorials may be made to Herscher United Methodist Church.

