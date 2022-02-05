Catheryn Feller

WATSEKA — Catheryn C. Feller, 90, of Watseka, passed away Monday (Jan. 31, 2022) at her home.

She was born May 28, 1931, in Watseka, the daughter of Walter and Anna (Hankey) Shafer. She married Roy E. Feller in Watseka, on Dec. 11, 1955.

Surviving are her husband, Roy Feller, of Watseka; three sons, Gary (Carol) Feller, of Pinellas Park, Fla., Dennis (Dawn) Feller, of North Liberty, Ind., and Wayne (Julie) Feller, of Watseka; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Warren Shafer; and one sister, Evelyn Smith.

She had been a member of the First Christian Church in Watseka since 1941 and was very involved with her church.

Catheryn was a quality control inspector at Uarco for 20 years.

She enjoyed traveling to Florida for more than 25 years and making friends all over the country. Catheryn loved to cook, enjoyed dogs and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at First Christian Church of Watseka, with the Rev. Wayne Meyer officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice.

