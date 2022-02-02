Ronald 'Ron' Tebo

BEAVERVILLE — Ronald W. “Ron” Tebo, 75, of Beaverville, passed away Friday (Jan. 28, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born March 14, 1946, in Rensselaer, Ind., the son of Lowell and Lenore (Hamilton) Tebo. Ron married Debby Gruenewald in 1975, at Clifton United Methodist Church.

Ron was a dedicated teacher in the Wilton Center and Peotone School District, teaching 4th and 5th grade elementary education. He had also taught science. Ron coached all teams at the elementary schools. He was also a farmer. Ron especially loved spending time with his family and taking his grandchildren for a ride on the Gator.

He was a member of the Donovan United Methodist Church.

Surviving are his wife of nearly 47 years, Debby Tebo, of Beaverville; one son, Ray and Kelly Tebo, of St. Anne; one daughter, Melissa and Kyle Cross, of Kankakee; one sister, Cheryl Street, of Martinton; four grandchildren, Wesley Hemp, Tori Hemp, Luke Tebo and Lux Tebo; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, Donald Tebo.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A private memorial service will be held.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne.

