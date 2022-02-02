Robert 'Bob' Ostrowski

KANKAKEE — Robert S. “Bob” Ostrowski, 81, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Jan. 28, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Nov. 20, 1940, in Kankakee, the son of Leo Ostrowski and Mary (Janczak) Ostrowski. Bob married Marla J. Marcotte on April 20, 1963, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Bob was a retired employee of General Food (Quaker Oats), retiring after 33 years.

He was a graduate of St. Patrick Central High School. Bob was instrumental in starting midget football in the area. He enjoyed woodcarving, camping and traveling. Most of all, Bob loved attending his grandchildren’s events. He was a collector of Santas.

Surviving are his wife, Marla Ostrowski, of Kankakee; two sons, William “Bill” and Heidi Ostrowski, of Kankakee, and Anthony “Tony” and Cherise Ostrowski, of Limestone; three daughters, Sherri and Daniel Gifford, of Clifton, Susan and Daniel Schultz, of Clifton, and Tammie Ostrowski, of Ashkum; one brother, Ronald Ostrowski, of Wisconsin; half-sister, Sandy and Dave Persson, of Texas; 19 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and close family friends, Rodney Voigt, of Arizona, and Tammy Voigt, of Bourbonnais.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one infant brother, Francis Ostrowski; one sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Hank Tompkins; one sister-in-law, Margaret Ostrowski; and his stepmother, Josephine Ostrowski.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, until the 11 a.m. memorial Mass at St. Rose of Lima Chapel in Kankakee. The Rev. John Peeters will celebrate the Mass. Inurnment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

