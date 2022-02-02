Doris 'Bobbi' Panozzo

MANTENO — Doris R. “Bobbi” Panozzo, 84, of Manteno, passed away Thursday (Jan. 27, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Nov. 17, 1934, in Rolling Prairie, Ind., the daughter of Robert and Icel (Barnes) McClure. Bobbi married Victor Panozzo on Dec. 28, 1963, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death April 28, 2020.

Doris worked at General Foods for 24 years.

Surviving are two sisters, Peggy and Carl McDonald, of New Carlisle, Ind., and Sharon McClure, of Manteno; and special friend, Patsy Williams, of Bourbonnais.

In addition to her husband, Victor Panozzo, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Charles McClure; and one sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Carl McDonald.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no public services. Private inurnment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

