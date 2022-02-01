John 'Tom' Long

GODFREY — John Thomas “Tom” Long, 71, of Godfrey, passed away on the morning of Friday (Jan. 28, 2022), at his home, surrounded by, and in the care of, his loving family.

Tom was born May 3, 1950, in Kankakee, the oldest son of Virginia (Fransden) and John “Jack” D. Long. Tom married Robin L. (Barton) Long on March 10, 2001. She survives.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Margaret Long Kohl (Mike Kohl and children Charlotte, Barrett and Louis), Erin Long Mays (Joe Mays and children Marion, Elsie and John) and Emma Long; former wife, Virginia M. Long; brothers, Mike (Suzanne) Long, Dennis (Anne) Long and Jeff (Diane) Long; sisters, Mary Jo (John) Snyder and Mary Beth (Terry Siefert) Collier; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; brother-in-law, Ron (Cheryl) Barton; and sister-in-law, Rhonda (Patrick) Linders.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Jack and Virginia; brother, Stephen Long; his niece and goddaughter, Jacqueline “Jackie” Long; brother-in-law, Michael Collier; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lawrence and Martha Barton; and nephew, Joshua Condellone.

Tom earned his B.S. in Business and Accounting from Eastern Illinois University, his J.D. from Southern Methodist University School of Law and his C.P.A. from the University of Illinois.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army.

Tom served as a law clerk for the U.S. Department of Justice and Locke, Purnell, Laney & Neeley, P.C. He was a tax specialist with Coopers & Lybrand, CPAs. He served as Madison County Assistant State’s Attorney under both Don Weber and William Haine. He was C.E.O. and Vice Chairman of Argosy Gaming Company, chairman of the board and principal shareholder of First National Bank of Grant Park and First Community Bank of Godfrey. He was a member of the White House Advance Office, member of the Presidential Inaugural Commission for 2001 Bush/Chaney Inauguration, member of Bush-Cheney 2000 Advance Team, site representative for Bush-Cheney 2000 Victory Train Tour, selected as one of 22 electors of the Electoral College of the Republican Party for State of Illinois, served as lead advance representative for former President George W. Bush to Principia College, delegate to the 1988 Republican Convention – hosted President George H. W. Bush in Madison County for 1988 Lincoln Day Dinner and September 1988 Campaign Rally in Alton, and served as Madison County Republican Chairman from 1986 to 1991.

He was licensed to practice law in Illinois and Missouri. Tom was a partner with Farrell, Heil, Long & St. Peters, P.C., then Farrell and Long, P.C., of counsel with Farrell, Hunter, Hamilton & Julian P.C. and currently of counsel with Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard, P.C.

Tom was a founding member of Sigma Chi Fraternity at Eastern Illinois University (Significant Sig – 2017), Illinois State Bar Association, Madison County Bar Association, Alton-Wood River Bar Association, Chicago Bar Association, Illinois CPA Society, Illinois Community Bankers Association, Southern Illinois Employers Association, OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center Board of Directors, and Southwestern Illinois Growth Association.

He was a member of Vaughn Hill Church of Christ.

Graveside services will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, in Sunset Hills Cemetery, 50 Fountain Drive, Glen Carbon, with full military honors. Visitation and memorial service will follow at Vaughn Hill Church of Christ, 662 South Bellwood Drive, East Alton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and the memorial service will begin at 3 p.m.

Funeral arrangements are by Gent Funeral Home, Alton.

Memorials may be made to the Jackie Long Foundation, c/o Dennis and Anne Long, 312 Indian Hills Court, Rantoul, IL 61866.

