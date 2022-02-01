Arend 'Rich' Beezhold

MOMENCE — Arend A. “Rich” Beezhold, 87, of Momence, was welcomed into his new home, Heaven, by our faithful Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday (Jan. 29, 2022).

Rich was the beloved husband of 66 years to Ann Beezhold, nee Vander Wagon; loving father of the late Keith (Rebecca) Beezhold, Sandra (Andrew) DeVries and Paul (Sue) Beezhold; cherished grandfather of Corey (Donna) Beezhold, Eric DeVries, Sarah (Justin) Husser, Amanda (Mark) Schoon, Seth Beezhold, Edward (Kathy) DeVries, Evan (Marta Johnson) DeVries, Claire (fiancé Noah Eshuis) Beezhold and Kayleigh DeVries; cherished great-grandfather, or “Papa Beez,” of 14. He was also the dear brother of the late George (Anita) Beezhold and late Renee (Charles) Niemeyer.

He served our country in the U.S. Navy.

Rich was a member of the Momence OPC. He was a local businessman for many years with Apollo Disposal Service.

He was also an avid water lover, enjoying boating and fishing. Rich and Ann enjoyed traveling the country with the grandchildren whenever possible. He was deeply loved by his family and will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Faith United Reformed Church, 130 W Corning Road, Beecher, with the Rev. Lane Keister officiating. Private interment will be Monday, Feb. 7, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Memorials may be made to World Home Bible League.

Funeral arrangements are by Smits — Momence Funeral Chapel, 203 N. Locust St., Momence, IL 60954.

Please sign his online guestbook at smitsfh.com.