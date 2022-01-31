Velma Osman

BOURBONNAIS — Velma I. Osman, 89, of Bourbonnais, and formerly of Kankakee, passed away peacefully Thursday (Jan. 27, 2022) at her home, with her son and loving husband by her side.

She was born June 21, 1933, in Buncombe, the daughter of Emory and Ethel (Burlison) Walker. Velma married Donald “Don” Osman on July 29, 1955, in Nashville, Tenn.

Velma worked for Shapiro Development Center in Kankakee, retiring in 1988 after 35 years of service.

She enjoyed antiquing, going on day trips all over Illinois with her husband, and reading. Velma enjoyed walking at the mall for more than 30 years. Most of all, Velma loved spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Velma was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are her husband of nearly 67 years, Donald “Don” Osman, of Bourbonnais; one son, Darrel and Sue Osman, of Yorkville; two grandchildren, Michael (Angela) Osman and Stephen (Becca) Osman; four great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Vincent, Juliana and Hailey; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her parents; six brothers; and five sisters.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

