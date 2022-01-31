Jeanette Bukowski

MOMENCE — Jeanette K. Bukowski, 94, of Momence, passed away Saturday (Jan. 29, 2022), at her home.

She was born Oct. 21, 1927, in Chicago Heights, the daughter of Joseph and Julia Szczepanik Zajac. Jeanette married James C. Bukowski on June 19, 1954, in Chicago Heights. He preceded her in death Nov. 1, 1985.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy (John) Bukowski-Juriss, of Grant Park; two sons and daughters-in-law, Dr. Charles (Jeanie) Bukowski, of Peoria, and Paul (Pat) Bukowski, of Momence; four grandchildren, Dustin (Kate) Bukowski, of Bourbonnais, Amber Bukowski and fiancé, Oscar Murillo, of Clifton, Nicole Bukowski and fiancé, Dyllan Natchkes, of Savoy, and Viviana Bukowski, of Peoria; and two great-grandchildren, Miles and Becca Bukowski.

Preceding her in death were her parents; two brothers, Stanley Zajac and Joseph Zajac; and two sisters, Marie Svancarek and Julia Vasek.

She worked as a clerk for Momence Township for 41 years.

Jeanette was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, on the Council of Catholic Women, St. Patrick Choir, a member of the St. Patrick Cemetery Board and served as treasurer. She also helped to provide countless funeral dinners for the community, volunteered at Good Shepherd Manor, Momence, and enjoyed planning birthday parties for Good Shepherd Manor residents.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiating. Interment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence.

Memorials may be made toward Masses, Good Shepherd Manor or the Momence Honor Guard in Momence.

