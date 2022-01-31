Catherine Urbanek

OLYMPIA FIELDS — Catherine E. Urbanek, 57, of Olympia Fields, and formerly of Peotone, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 26, 2022) at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

She was born Feb. 25, 1964, in Chicago, the daughter of Terrence and Mary (Orsini) Urbanek.

Cathy was a Peotone High School graduate, class of 1982, and then attended and graduated from Loyola University.

She worked as an accountant, currently for Aviva Investors, which are headquartered in London.

Cathy married Mark Frazzetto on Aug. 11, 2001.

She was an avid animal lover, especially her dog, Lisa. She loved spending time with her family and spoiling all of her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Surviving are her husband, Mark Frazzetto, of Olympia Fileds; her parents, Terrence and Mary Urbanek, of Peotone; her sister and brother-in-law, Noelle and John Gocal, of Lowell, Ind.; her brother and sister-in-law, David and Tami Urbanek, of Flanagan; her nieces and nephews, Jim, Chris, Jake (Kate), Danny (Lauryn), Mandy (Lute) and Kenzi; and her great-nieces and great-nephews, Jason, Jesse, Greyson, Jayde and Ayla.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, until the 5 p.m. memorial service, at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, Peotone. Deacon Jim Kelly will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s favorite animal charity.

