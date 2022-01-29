Virginia Theesfeld

GILMAN — Virginia A. Honeycutt Theesfeld, 95, of Gilman, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 25, 2022) at Faith Place nursing home in Danforth.

She was born May 20, 1926, in Danforth, the daughter of Walter and Anna (Arends) Baker. Her parents preceded her in death. Virginia married Russell Honeycutt on June 30, 1949, in Gilman. He preceded her in death. She later married Donald Theesfeld, on Sept. 21, 2002, in Gilman. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by one son, Dennis; one brother, Walter “Buddy” Baker; one sister, Marilyn Baker; and one great-grandson, Oliver Honeycutt.

Surviving are one son, Rodney (Joan) Honeycutt, of Crescent City; five grandchildren, Chad (Karin) Honeycutt, Aubrey (Colton) Hinderliter, Jason (Tina) Honeycutt, Matt (Raelene) Honeycutt and Kristopher (Amanda) Honeycutt; 11 great-grandchildren, Jameson, Camden, Leah, Chase, Zoey, Addisyn, Pyper, Hanna (Nick), Chelsea (Glenn), Hillary and Brett Michael; and seven great-great-grandchildren, Bradley, Makayla, Branson, Blake, Rowan, Theodore and Lucas.

Virginia was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman, where she was active, including with Alter Guild and various circles.

She worked for her father’s hardware store, Baker’s Hardware, and also part-time at Ev’s Prim & Trim. She enjoyed volunteering with Meals on Wheels.

Private family services will be held at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman, with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating. Burial will be in Gilman Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman.

