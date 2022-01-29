Kenneth Clausen

CHEBANSE — Kenneth Walter Clausen, 63, of Chebanse, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 25, 2022) at his home.

Kenneth was born March 12, 1958, in Kankakee, the son of Walter and Ruth (Holdorf) Clausen. His parents preceded him in death.

Surviving are one brother, James (Christine) Clausen, of Chebanse; one niece, Caity (Matt) Rohr; one nephew, Tanner (fiancé, Alex Benson) Clausen; ex-wife, Laurie Essington, of Toluca; two stepgrandsons, William and Russell Essington; and his dog, Joe.

Kenneth was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse, as well as served on the board of the Chebanse Recreation Center. He enjoyed swimming.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12, in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse, with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating.

Memorials may be made to Chebanse Recreation Center.

Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.

