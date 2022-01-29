Gloria Lane-Canedy

MANTENO — Gloria Jean Lane-Canedy, 94, of Manteno, passed away Jan. 22, 2022, at Heritage Woods nursing home in Manteno.

She was born July 9, 1927, in Kankakee, the daughter of Harold and Mildred (Gooding) Ryckman. Gloria was married to Truman Lane until his passing in 1996. She then married John Canedy. He preceded her in death in 2014.

Gloria was a secretary for Roper Corporation in Bradley.

She loved reading, listening to music and traveling. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Gloria was a member of the Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), of Bourbonnais.

Surviving are one son, Randall and Loris Lane, of Fairbury; two daughters, Cynthia Clark, of San Antonio, Texas, and Laura Beth and Dan Hays, of Kankakee; one stepdaughter, Kara Down, of Rochester, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Christopher (Teela) Lane, Matthew (Tonya) Lane, Amy (Nathan) Dettori, Adam (Amber) Elroy and Katherine Elroy; and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her two husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Carol Aten.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.