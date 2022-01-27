daniel diorio

KANKAKEE — Daniel Anthony Diorio, 32, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Jan. 21, 2022) in Melrose Park.

Daniel was the loving son of Anthony “AJ” (Tammy) and Toni Marie Batson; beloved brother of Elisa Diorio and Jacob Batson; loving father of Nikita Diorio; dear grandson to Joanne (the late Anthony), Maria (Waldron) and Sharon (the late Art) Schumacher; dear godson to Rachelle Katsis; and fond relative and friend to many.

Memorials may be made to Nikita Diorio in care of Elite Community Credit Union, 515 S. Main St., Bourbonnais, IL 60914.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at The Original Rago Brothers Funeral Home, 7751 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago, with the funeral service at 7:15 p.m. Interment will be private.

