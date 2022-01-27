Daniel Bourassa

BOURBONNAIS — Daniel R. Bourassa, 74, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 25, 2022) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born Aug. 19, 1947, in Kankakee, the son of Everett and Helen (Larkin) Bourassa.

Daniel retired from CSL Behring after 45 years.

He enjoyed woodworking, enjoying the outdoors and gardening. He loved hanging out at Sammy’s. Daniel was a collector of many things, especially coins. He loved his dogs, Rocky and Sarge.

Daniel was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served from 1966 to 1969 on board the USS Long Beach.

Surviving are two sons, Robert and Saundra Bourassa, of Bradley, and Christopher and Victoria Bourassa, of Bradley; three daughters, Jennifer Graeber, of Bourbonnais, Danielle and Gregory Ward, of Union Hill, and Deanna and Vincent Stankiewicz, of Bradley; one sister, JoAnn Ford, of Bourbonnais; 16 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one niece and nephew; and former spouses, Susan Embree, of Kankakee, and Debra Bourassa, of Bourbonnais.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the Bourbonnais V.F.W.

