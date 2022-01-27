Dan Patchett

ST. ANNE — Dan J. Patchett, 67, of St. Anne, passed away Sunday (Jan. 23, 2022) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born Dec. 9, 1954, in Kankakee, the son of Donald and Shirley (Curwick) Patchett. On May 26, 1973, he married Nora Etzel, in Herscher.

Dan owned and operated D&N Patchett Enterprise for 40 years.

He loved to tinker in his shop, work with model trains and go camping. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Dan was infamous for always having a hot cup of coffee and he adored breakfast. He really enjoyed taking care of the yard, specifically mowing the lawn, even when it didn’t necessarily need to be done.

Surviving are his loving wife, Nora Patchett, of St. Anne; his four children, Beth (Steve Robbins) Patchett, of Kankakee, Keith (Debbi) Patchett, of Earl Park, Ind., Lucas (Alicia) Patchett, of Bourbonnais, and Andrea (Mike) White, of St. Anne; grandchildren, Gage (Loni) Denham, Amanda Daily, Hunter (Mitch) Michal, Austin Patchett and Wyatt Battermann; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Dennis (Rita) Patchett, of Chebanse, and Dale (Diana) Patchett, of Kankakee; as well as best friends and neighbors, Kurt Moranz and Wayne Dunham.

Preceding him in death were his parents; a sister, Christy Craig; and a grandson, Cullen White.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, until the noon funeral services at Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.