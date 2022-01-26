Jerome Ruder

HERSCHER — Jerome Otto Ruder, 96, of Herscher, passed away Monday (Jan. 24, 2022) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born March 31, 1925, in Herscher, the son of Edwin and Alice (Fritz) Ruder.

In December of 1957, Jerome married Donna Ferden, in Kankakee. She survives.

Jerome had been a farmer.

Surviving are four sons, Steve Ruder (Jennifer Omman), of Herscher, Stan Ruder (John Gobby), of Chicago, Scott (Leslie) Ruder, of Nashville, Tenn., and Shawn Ruder, of Bradley; two daughters, Sheila (Mark) Carter, of Kankakee, and Cheryl (Len) Winnicki, of Herscher; four sisters, Beatrice Hinderer, of Bourbonnais, Audrey Kyrouac, of Bourbonnais, Joan (Robert) Cowgill, of Florida, and Betty Sicard, of Florida; and two grandchildren, Travis (Kait) Winnicki, of Sandpoint, Idaho, and Robert (Kami) Winnicki, of Arkansas.

Preceding him in death were his parents; three sisters, Lorraine (Lloyd) LaVoie, Elaine (Harold) Ziemer and Dorothy (Richard) Schnell; three brothers, Gerald (Lucy) Ruder, Dr. Bernard Ruder and Leonard Ruder; and three brothers-in-law, Paul Hinderer, Terry Kyrouac and Robert Sicard.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, until the 10 a.m. rosary service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral services will begin shortly after that at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Herscher.

Memorials may be made in the amount of $20 for Masses at Immaculate Heart Seminary, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

