Harlan Cobb

KANKAKEE — Harlan Thomas Cobb, 78, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Jan. 23, 2022) at his home.

He was born July 16, 1943, the son of Netter Cobb and Marybell Washburn, in Kentucky. His parents preceded him in death. On Aug. 17, 1962, he married Mary Jane Holdman; and together they had biological and adopted children.

Harlan worked as a heavy equipment operator for Local 150 and retired from Vulcan Material. He also worked for Meadowview Ice Cream. He owned C&C Disposal and Uncle Harlan’s Used Cars for many years.

Surviving are his loving wife of almost 60 years, Mary Jane Cobb; and his biological and adopted children, Charlotte A. (Duane Arnette) Hanners, of St. Anne, Mary “Angie” Toby (late Martin Evers), of St. Anne, Rebecca “Becky” (fiancée, Antoine Grimmett), of Bourbonnais, Patty (Ken) Williams, of Kankakee, W. Charles (Deanna) Cole, of Des Moines, Iowa, Peggy (Tim) Glaze, of Kankakee, and Patty Smith, of Bradley; seven grandchildren, Sierra, Thomas, Deric Hanners, Michael and Marlies (Serjio Barbosa) Toby, Johannah, Zachary (fiancée, Stephanie) and Xavier “Ex-man” Rohlfs; many adopted grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, Jaylin, Leah, Liam, Caiden and Baby Girl Zara on the way; a brother, Wayne Washburn; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, a sister and his grandparents.

Harlan enjoyed playing Bingo, WWE Wrestling, every Western he could watch, John Deere and tinkering in his garage with special projects. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee. A service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, also at Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee, with pastor and son, W. Charles Cole, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Mound Grove Cemetery, Kankakee.

Memorials may be made directly to the family (or Jensen Funeral Home) to help with final arrangement costs.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.