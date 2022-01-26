Geneva Armold

IROQUOIS — Geneva Pearl Armold, 71, of Iroquois, passed away Friday (Jan. 21, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Geneva was born Jan. 6, 1951, in Greensburg, Ind., the daughter of C. Dennis and Marjorie (Vanderbur) Moore. Her parents preceded her in death, along with one brother, Earl Howard Moore.

She married Ed Armold on July 9, 1977, in Iroquois. He survives.

In addition to her husband, Ed Armold, of Iroquois, she is survived by two children, Charles (Gina) Armold, of Ashkum, and Maxine (Eric) Martell, of Beaverville; five grandchildren, Lindsay Kohn, Austin Sommer, Amanda Armold, Rebecca (Rapheal) Ingram and Tyler Martell; two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Emersyn Kohn; one sister, Nancy Bell; one sister-in-law, Kathy (Tom) Griswold; and several nieces and nephews.

Geneva worked at the Iroquois Café, Uarco, and retired from Watseka Ford. She was a die-hard Elvis fan as well as fan of the Purdue Boilermakers. She loved her grandchildren and her furry grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, until the 11 a.m. funeral services, also at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Private burial will be at a later date in Morris Chapel Cemetery in Iroquois.

Memorials may be made to Concord Fire Department or Iroquois Community Center.

