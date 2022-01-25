ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Rita Jean Hall, 75, of St. Charles, Mo., and formerly of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Jan. 22, 2022) at her home.

She was born June 11, 1946, in Kankakee, the daughter of Francis Joseph “Joe” and Vivian Opal (Rouse) Dayhoff. She married Donald Hall on July 24, 1987, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Nov. 1, 2014.

Rita had been an employee of K-Mart. She enjoyed playing cards, doing puzzles, driving her golf cart and working in her yard. She loved cooking, spending time with her family and friends. Oh...and she loved shopping.

She was a former parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.

Surviving are two sons, Gene Ray Griswold Jr., of Bradley, and Terry Thompson, of Kankakee; one daughter, Kelly Cresong, of St. Charles, Mo.; one stepson, Don and Jackie Hall, of Limestone; 11 grandchildren, Chase Cresong, Shane Cresong, Garrett Griswold, Gary Griswold, Gage Griswold, Gene Griswold, Easton Griswold, Grant Griswold, Dalton Thompson, Kelly Thompson and Sam Hall; and special friends, Sandy Sollers, Karen Rivard, Clarice Arends, Diana Wiley, Carolyn Ames, Mel and Gino, Pat and John Stance, Ivy Roberts, Nancy Vittori and Maria Holmes.

In addition to her husband, Donald Hall, she was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Gary Dayhoff and Dennis Dayhoff.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, until the 5 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or Heartland Hospice of Northwest Indiana.

