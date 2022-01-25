Norman 'Bud' Hartman

MANTENO — Norman “Bud” N. Hartman, 94, of Manteno, passed away Jan. 15, 2022, at his home, after a battle with aggressive leimyosarcoma.

Born at his home in Deselm, he was the son of Nellie Hazelton Hartman and Franklin W. Hartman.

Surviving are his wife of 73 years, Patricia Bourelle; his daughters, Linda, of California, and Diana Bloxam, of Bloomington; granddaughters, Lucy Bloxam (Jordan Tassio), of Chicago, and Cally Bloxam, of Florida; many nieces and nephews; granddog, Minnie; and special friends, Annette and Rondy Lamore.

Preceding him in death were a daughter, Sandy; his parents; in-laws, Oscar and Viola Bourelle; and siblings, Ray Walton, Kathryn McLain, Lucille Mathieson and Francis Curl.

Bud was a member of Manteno United Methodist Church, American Legion, founding member of Manteno Historical Society, lifetime member and past president of both the Manteno Sportsmens Club (helped build present clubhouse) and the now defunct Manteno Municipal Golf Course, where he volunteered countless hours for both organizations.

Throughout his youth, Bud worked numerous jobs, from hauling corn on the farm to hauling railroad ties.

Graduating from Manteno High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy’s Aviation Cadet Program, which afforded him the opportunity to attend University of Illinois and Princeton.

After a 40-year career at Northern Illinois Gas, he retired in 1988.

Never idle, only deep snow or frost would keep him off the golf course or high winds from fishing. Making his first trip in the rumble seat of his father’s Model A, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan was his favorite fishing destination — making the trip 75-plus years. A self-taught craftsman, he could be found in his garage — building, repairing or creating a piece to replace and if he didn’t know how he would get on his iPad and figure it out. He was always willing to help others.

Bud was a mentor to many and always had time for kids –- showing how to fish, golf, build or just sit down to play cards or a game. And, of course, the teasing would be expected! He will be missed by many.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno. Burial will immediately follow in Deselm Cemetery.