Helen Spaulding

BOISE, Idaho — Helen Irene (Cleaver) Spaulding, 91, passed away peacefully in Boise, Idaho, on Jan. 10, 2022.

She was born in Chicago, on Aug. 3, 1930, one of five children. Surviving is one brother, Jerry Cleaver, of Texas.

Helen married her beloved “sailor boy,” Keith Spaulding, in 1946, and together they made a happy home raising five children before Keith’s untimely death in 1982.

Keith was definitely the love of her life, and she never remarried.

Helen and Keith lived in the Kankakee area for more than 30 years, where she was an active member of Central Christian Church, teaching Sunday school and singing in the choir for many years. She opened a hair salon in her home around 1958, followed by a clothing boutique called Flair, Inc., a few years later.

She had a strong business sense and was driven by her strong standards of excellence, which led her to obtain her GED and enroll at Boise Bible College while in her 60s.

In 1984, she moved to Boise to be near family who had relocated to Idaho. She worked in retail sales and was actively involved with University Christian Church, where she served wholeheartedly before eventually moving to McCall, Idaho, in 1995.

Before her move to McCall, she took an excursion to the northeast to manage three furniture stores called Choice Seating. One was in Scarsdale, N.Y., and two in Fairfield County, Conn. After a few years, she returned to Idaho and built a wonderful house in McCall, where she lived until 2020, when Alzheimer’s disease forced a move to Overland Court Memory Care Center in Boise.

In McCall, she was instrumental in the founding of WAAF, Inc., a nonprofit organization with a community goal of building an aquatic rec center based on the principles of the YMCA. She ran the Waaf Thrift Store to help finance the organization.

Though the rec center dream never materialized, WAAF generously contributed to the community through donations to various youth-oriented activities, such as scholarships to summer camps, offering swim lessons (earning her the unofficial title “Swim Lady”), supporting The Yellow Couch, a youth-centered organization with like-minded goals, and support of Kids Mountain Music Camp scholarships with the McCall Folklore Society, to name just a few.

Helen lived by the Golden Rule and had an unwavering faith in Jesus as her Lord and Savior. She was a friend to many and will be sorely missed.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded by her grandson, Keifer Roark, in 2020.

Surviving are her five children, daughter, Pam Wehr (Larry), of Boise; two sons, Danny (Mary) Spaulding and John Spaulding, all of Council, Idaho; daughters, Janet Lord (Larry) and Tammy Hannel (Jeff), all of McCall; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

No formal celebration of life is planned, however, condolences may be left online at cremationsociety-idaho.com/tributes.

Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Idaho Chapter.

Helen will be buried with her beloved sailor boy.

A graveside service in Kankakee will be scheduled at a later date.