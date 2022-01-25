Death notices: Jan. 25, 2022

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Darlene Beck</strong>, 92, of Rockford, were held Jan. 15 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with the Rev. Joel Brown officiating. Darlene passed away Jan. 4, 2022. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers were Phil and Will Rezin, Garrett Wilson, Timothy Beck, Tyler Every and Omar Stover.

Funeral services for <strong>Steven E. Eastburn</strong>, 68, of Urbana, were held Jan. 14 at Cornerstone Church, Woodland, with the Rev. Jerry Parker officiating. Steven passed away Jan. 4, 2022. Burial was in Iroquois Memorial Park, Watseka. Pallbearers were Bob and Duane Romine, Jeff and Mark Clifton, and Nathan Marcier.

Funeral services for <strong>Sheryl Johnson</strong>, 71, of St. Anne, were held Jan. 12 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating. Sheryl passed away Jan. 5, 2022. Burial was in Clifton Cemetery, Clifton. Pallbearers were Bella and Emma Hiatt, Molly and Morgan Johnson, and Andrew, Peter and Zachary Boudreau.

Funeral Mass for <strong>Kenneth Richard Lafond</strong>, 93, of Beaverville, was held Jan. 10 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville, with the Rev. Dan Belanger officiating. Kenny passed away Jan. 4, 2022. Interment was in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Beaverville. Pallbearers were Nathan and Matt Lafond, Josh Regnier, Chris Frye, David Barber and Caleb Crosby.

Funeral services for <strong>Michael J. Miner</strong>, 72, of Watseka, were held Jan. 20 at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Joe Hughes officiated. Michael passed away Jan. 9, 2022. Burial was in Body Cemetery, Woodland. Pallbearers were Chuck Hopkins, Mike Dooley, Darrin Fischer, Mike Manau, Mark Rieches and Brock Breymeyer.

Funeral services for <strong>Gene L. Morgan</strong>, 94, of Sheldon, were held Jan. 14 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Aaron Burnett officiating. Gene passed away Jan. 10, 2022. Burial was in Sheldon Cemetery, Sheldon. Pallbearers were Bill Mabbitt, David Gudeman, John Whaley, Darrell Conley, Steve Wolfinger and Edwin Smith.

Funeral services for <strong>Edward M. Sennett</strong>, 76, of Homer Glen, were held Jan. 18 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Paul Strand officiating. Edward passed away Jan. 11, 2022. Burial was in G.A.R. Cemetery, Watseka. Pallbearers were Bryce and Joshua Bronke, Michael and Jeff McCastland, Gabriel Garcia, Cole and Mack Parker, and Hayden, Easton, Chase, Tucker and Luke Sennett.

Funeral services for <strong>Dolores Villanueva</strong>, 64, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 8 at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Dolores passed away Dec. 24, 2021. Funeral services for Beverly Kress, 84, of Kankakee, were held Jan. 10 at Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene, with the Rev. Cindi Schimmelpfennig officiating. Beverly passed away Jan. 2, 2022. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Funeral services for <strong>Kameron Reed Wilken</strong>, 23, of Danforth, were held Jan. 22 at Iroquois West High School in Gilman, with the Rev. Brian King officiating. Kameron passed away Jan. 16, 2022. Burial was in Danforth Cemetery, Danforth. Pallbearers were Chris and Cody Wilken, Jordan Houtzel, Anthony Valandingham, John Urban, Tanner Cahoe, Zack Small, Jake Schroeder, Gavin Warmbold, Logan St. Peter and Chet Henrichs.