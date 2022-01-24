Thomas Guingrich

KANKAKEE — Thomas Joseph Guingrich, 77, passed away Thursday (Jan. 20, 2022) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

He was born Dec. 26, 1944, in Lafayette, Ind., and raised in Wolcott, Ind. He was the son of William Vernon and Eleanor Bissonnette Guingrich.

Thomas served in the U.S. Army and spent 19 months in Vietnam.

He worked at his father’s grain elevator, which they owned in Wolcott. He also worked for Jones McKnight and Conrail Railroad, retiring from Amtrak. After retirement, he worked for Kankakee River Valley Metro Bus Services.

Surviving are his loving wife of 50 years, Cynthia (Neff) Guingrich; his children, Alisa, Brad, Cory and Nicole, of Bourbonnias; siblings, Delores and Julian Keiser, of Plymouth, Ind., Susan and Steve Brace, of Fort Wayne, Ind.; nephews, Jeff (Jill) Guingrich, of Monticello, Ind.; and many loved nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; a son, Brian; a brother, William (George) Guingrich; and a sister-in-law, Judy Houston Guingrich.

Tom loved riding his motorcycle with family and friends, and took the road to Sturgis twice. He was not a stranger to anyone. He would go up to anyone and talk to them on the street. He will be missed by many.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.